Lulu is enhancing its footprint across Oman and UAE, making shopping more accessible for residents in suburban areas.

Spearheading the retail presence, Lulu opened a hypermarket at Al Khuwair in Muscat and a new express fresh market store in Al Quaa, approximately 125 kilometers from Al Ain city.

The newly opened stores offer a global standard shopping experience for the local community.

H.E. Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Ahmed Al Humaidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality officially inaugurated the new hypermarket in Al Khuwair in the presence of Yusuff Ali M.A., Lulu Retail Chairman while prominent UAE businessman Hamad Salem Thaaloub Salem Alderei opened fresh market in Al Ain’s Al Quaa. Also present on the occasion were Ananth A.V, Director Oman, Shabeer K.A, Regional Director of Lulu Oman and other officials.

"The newly opened Lulu hypermarket enhances the shopping experience and contributes to the overall development of the region. This underscores Lulu’s commitment to advancing the nation’s growth," stated H.E. Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Ahmed Al Humaidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, in his inaugural speech.

The new hypermarket is Lulu's 32nd store in Oman and the 244th in the GCC. ‘‘Lulu currently expanding across the GCC, plans to open three additional outlets in Oman, including Duqm, Musannah, and Samail. Furthermore, we are launching one of the largest state-of-the-art logistics centers for sourcing and exporting fruits and vegetables in Khazaen, the largest economic development zone in Oman, within the next six months. We are immensely grateful to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said and the government of the Sultanate for their outstanding support," said Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Retail, on the occasion.

It has always been our policy to make the Lulu brand easily accessible to shoppers in different suburbs and outskirts, so they do not need to drive long distances for shopping. We are committed to extending our services to all regions, particularly in outlying districts. This reflects our dedication to contributing to the overall development of the GCC nations and supporting suburban areas.” he added.

This strategic expansion to enhance services in both outlying and urban centers, ensures a comfortable shopping experience for residents. Several projects are in the pipeline, demonstrating Lulu's commitment to the region.

Lulu has recently announced its plans to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) for 25% of its share capital on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, providing an exciting opportunity for the public to invest in the GCC's largest and fastest-growing full-line retailer. The IPO is scheduled from October 28 to November 5 and will offer more than 2.582 billion shares. Trading is anticipated to commence on November 14, with the offering expected to raise between $1.7 billion and $1.8 billion for the 25% stake.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

