Dubai Police has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Radio Holland-Middle East to enhance cooperation and coordination in supporting and exchanging expertise in scientific and technological fields that advance the force's Smart Boat Project (Haddad).

The MoU was signed by Major General Dr. Saleh Abdulla Murad, Director of the General Department of Human Resources for Dubai Police, and Patrick Campagnoli, Business Director for Southern Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Radio Holland Middle East, in the presence of several officials from both sides.

This MoU is part of the efforts to develop smart systems for the Dubai Police Smart Boat Project (Haddad). The project supports police and security operations by increasing security coverage of water areas, enhancing the intelligent transformation of security operations, reducing operational and maintenance costs of security boats, and contributing to shorter response times and improved databases through field surveys.

Major General Dr. Murad stated that the Dubai Police, through its ongoing approach to enhancing work systems by collaborating with various entities, emphasises its pioneering role in effective and constructive communication to exchange expertise, knowledge, and practices.

"These efforts aim to improve performance levels, achieve Dubai Police's strategic objectives, and ensure community safety and security," he said.

Campagnoli said, "Through this partnership with Dubai Police, Radio Holland Middle East aims to participate in one of the world's most ambitious security projects and contribute to realising Dubai Police's future vision," he said.

The MoU facilitates cooperation in practical and technological fields, knowledge exchange, development and innovation in joint projects and research, system operations, training, and staff development.