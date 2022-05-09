RIYADH — The Saudi National Committee for Poultry Producers said that there is no truth in media reports that Saudi egg products are being sold at lower prices in the markets of the neighboring countries.



“The rumors being circulated about the export of egg products from the Kingdom to neighboring countries and selling them at lower prices is incorrect,” the committee said in a statement.



It said that there is an abundant supply of table eggs in the markets, and that the prices in the local market are almost similar to that of the prices in the neighboring countries.



Though there is plenty of production, the prices are affected by the global crises, the committee pointed out.



It is noteworthy that bird flu and the Ukraine war pushed egg prices higher worldwide over the recent weeks.



Severe outbreaks of bird flu in the United States and France tightened global egg supplies and raised prices for the food staple as the war in Ukraine disrupted shipments to Europe and the Middle East.

