KUALA LUMPUR — Saudi Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, held key meetings recently in Kuala Lumpur with Malaysian officials, including the Minister of Entrepreneurship Development and Cooperatives, Ion Benedick, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Mohamad Sabu, and the Minister of Works, Alexander Nanta Linggi.



The discussions, which were also attended by Saudi Deputy Minister of Commerce and CEO of the National Competitiveness Centre, Dr. Iman bint Habas Al-Mutairi, and Saudi Ambassador to Malaysia, Musaed bin Ibrahim Al-Saleem, focused on Malaysia's experience in supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs), as well as cooperation in training, knowledge transfer, innovation, and sustainability.



The meetings were part of a working visit by a Saudi delegation, comprising 30 officials from both the public and private sectors. The visit aimed to enhance bilateral trade in products and services and increase the level of economic partnership between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. The delegation also participated in the launch of the Saudi-Malaysian Business Council.



On the first day of the visit, Dr. Al-Qasabi and his Malaysian counterparts discussed the facilities provided to businesses in both countries, emphasizing the Kingdom's efforts to become a global center for trade and logistics services. Discussions also touched on cooperation in building capabilities in innovation, emerging technologies, research programs, and e-commerce. Additionally, meetings with the Malaysian business sector focused on reforms and legislation related to the business environment, facilities, and advantages that encourage economic activities in Saudi Arabia, as well as promising opportunities for bilateral partnerships between the two countries' business sectors.



The Saudi delegation included senior officials from various government agencies, including the Ministries of Trade, Investment, Education, Industry and Mineral Resources, Environment, Water and Agriculture, Rural Municipal Affairs and Housing, the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises "Monsha'at", the Saudi Data and Intelligence Authority, the Saudi Export Development Authority, the National Competitiveness Center, the Saudi Center for Economic Business, and the Federation of Saudi Chambers, which was represented by several businessmen from the national business sector.

