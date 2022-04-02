RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has welcomed the United Nations' announcement of a two-month truce in Yemen, the ministry of foreign affairs said on Saturday.



The Kingdom affirmed its welcome and support for the announcement of the Yemeni government and the Arab Coalition to accept the truce. It also appreciated the efforts of the UN Special Envoy on this regard, which comes in line with the Saudi initiative announced in March 2021 to end the Yemeni crisis.



Earlier Friday, UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg and the Yemeni government stated that the parties to the conflict agreed to the truce, which would come into effect as of Saturday, April 2, at 19:00.



Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf hailed the announcement of cessation of hostilities inside Yemen and along the borders with Saudi Arabia for two months on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan.



"The detailed arrangements, stated by UN Envoy and sponsored by the UN, create suitable grounds for de-escalation as a prelude to reaching a political settlement to the conflict and realizing comprehensive peace," Dr. Al-Hajraf said in a press release from the GCC Secretariat.



"The truce declaration signals the importance attached by the international community to the efforts to resolve the crisis of Yemen," the GCC chief pointed out.



He spoke highly of the peacemaking efforts of the UN Special Envoy, noting that the truce is in keeping with the initiative declared by Saudi Arabia in March 2021 to end the conflict and reach a comprehensive solution.



Dr. Al-Hajraf also appreciated the quick response of the Arab coalition to the calls for halting the military operations inside Yemen, voicing hope that this response would bear fruit and help restore peace and security across Yemen. Announcing the truce, Grundberg said the parties accepted to halt all offensive military air, ground and maritime operations inside Yemen and across its borders.



