JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Amman and the Jordanian Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation announced the transfer of the last part of the fifth and final tranche, amounting to $38.6 million.



This comes as part of the grant provided by the Kingdom to Jordan to support the general budget amounting to SR250 million over a period of five years from 2018 to 2022 within the framework of the outcomes of the Makkah summit that were agreed upon during the year 2018.



Jordan’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan welcomed Saudi Ambassador Nayef Al-Sudairi and Director of the General Department of International Development Cooperation at the Ministry of Finance Abdul Mohsen Al-Mutawa. She praised the depth of the bilateral relations linking the two countries, the foundations of which were laid by King Abdullah II and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.



Toukan expressed the Jordanian government’s appreciation to Saudi Arabia for the continuous development support it provided to Jordan through years of strong and distinguished bilateral relations, and for the contribution to the Gulf grant and the aid package provided to Jordan within the framework of the Makkah Summit and the rapid response of Saudi Arabia with contributing to support the development efforts made by the Jordanian government to provide necessary services to Syrian refugees and host communities.



“We are meeting today to announce the transfer of the last part of the fifth tranche, amounting to $38.6 million, which comes within the framework of the grant provided to Jordan to support its general budget with a value of $250 million as part of the pledges of the Makkah Summit,”Toukan said while stressing the importance of the Saudi support and its role in supporting the development priorities, expressing its constant aspiration to strengthen and develop these relations for the benefit and good of the people of the two countries.



On his part, Ambassador Al-Sudairi said that the transfer of support comes as an extension and continuation of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to stand by Jordan, within the framework of the outcomes of the Makkah Summit, convened by King Salman in 2018, which aims to support the Jordanian economy, which enjoys strength, resilience and diversity and is awaited by a promising and bright future, under the leadership of King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan. “The Jordanian economy is strong and capable of growth despite the challenges and regional repercussions that have affected the region, and Jordan has been able to adapt to events and keep the negative impacts as much as possible within their potential limits, and maintain the wheel of construction, growth and production,” he added.

