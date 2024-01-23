Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of Qatar to Tajikistan H E Mubarak bin Abdulrahman Al Nasr said the visit by President of Tajikistan H E Emomali Rahmon to Doha may result in signing new agreements between the two countries in trade, industry and investment, noting that the Tajik side is expected to propose to Qatar to invest in the promising hydroelectric power field.

In remarks to QNA, the Ambassador said the visit may include discussion on the most prominent issues on the scene today, such as the Palestinian issue, in addition to issues of common concern.

The Ambassador said the relations between Qatar and Tajikistan have entered a new phase with the implementation of agreements that include the most important areas, and it is expected that this visit would result in further rapprochement between the two countries and the two friendly peoples, and in promoting bilateral cooperation.

He highlighted the distinguished relations between the two countries, supported by the exchange of official visits between the leaders of the two countries. He noted that the relations between Qatar and Tajikistan have entered a new phase of cooperation since 2007, when President Rahmon visited Qatar, and Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani visited Tajikistan.

Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his accompanying delegation visited Tajikistan in 2019 to participate in the 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). The latest visit was in June 2023 when H H the Amir visited Tajikistan as part of his Central Asia tour. The visit resulted in the signing of 15 new agreements for cooperation in various fields.

Speaking about areas of cooperation between Qatar and Tajikistan, the Ambassador said investment is the most prominent field of cooperation between the two countries. Qatar was first Arab country to invest in real estate in Tajikistan with the Diar Dushanbe project, which completed the first phase and may be completed in the near future.

