Qatar: Meteorology department expects hot weather daytime, local clouds by noon



Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be hot daytime with a chance of local clouds by noon, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, there will be some clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 18 KT at places daytime.

Offshore, it will be southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at times.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, rises to 4 ft at times; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft, rises to 6 ft at times.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 - 10 km.

