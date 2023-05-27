Paris - HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met here on Friday, with HE France\'s Minister of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships Chrysoula Zacharopoulou.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, a Letter of Intent (LI) was signed, between the State of Qatar and the French Republic, on cooperation and partnership in international development.

The LI affirmed the determination of the two countries on enhancing cooperation and coordination in the field of development and humanitarian aid, and encouraging the concerned institutions in both countries to continue exploring ways of cooperation in areas of common interest.

