His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met, in his office at Lusail Palace Saturday, with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Alexander De Croo.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to strengthen and develop them in different areas of co-operation, in addition to discussing regional and international issues of common interest, especially developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The meeting was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, and a number of senior officials.

On the Belgian side, it was attended by Chief of the Prime Minister's Office Peter Moors, Advisor to the Prime Minister Skander Nasra, and a number of senior officials members of the accompanying official delegation.

