DOHA: Qatar Airways has announced that refund requests may take longer than usual due to current circumstances, while assuring customers that its teams are working to process and resolve all requests as quickly as possible.

The airline said passengers with confirmed bookings and travel dates between February 28 and April 30, 2026, are eligible to request either a refund or a change of travel dates.

According to the airline, refunds issued to the original form of payment may take up to 28 working days to be processed. Customers are advised to check their email after submitting a request in order to track the status of their refund.

Qatar Airways also clarified that refunds will be issued based on the unused value of the ticket, while any add-ons, including preferred seating, will be refunded separately.

Passengers seeking the latest updates or assistance with bookings have been encouraged to visit the airline’s official travel updates page.

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