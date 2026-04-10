British Airways said it will reduce services across key Middle East routes when operations resume, citing continued uncertainty over regional airspace.

Flights to Dubai, Doha and Tel Aviv will be cut to one daily service from July 1, while Riyadh frequencies will fall from two daily flights to one from mid-May. Jeddah is being dropped from the network altogether.

The airline said it is keeping the situation under constant review and is directly contacting affected passengers with rebooking options. Aircraft released from the region are being redeployed to India and Africa, including additional services to Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Nairobi.

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