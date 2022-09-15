RIYADH — Around 40 percent of employees of NEOM City are young Saudi nationals who have received the best ever education abroad and actively contribute to the implementation of the ambitious vision of the city. This was disclosed by Vishal Wanchoo, CEO of OXAGON, the industrial city of NEOM.



Addressing the 2nd Saudi International Iron and Steel Conference 2022 here on Wednesday, Wanchoo, who is also head of manufacturing at NEOM, said that foreign workers at NEOM belong to 70 nationalities.



The OXAGON chief said that they are building the largest city in the world. “OXAGON, which will consume the largest amount of iron and steel during the next decade, would focus on the importance of carbon neutralization and the use of clean energy. The city is committed to applying the highest environmental standards within industries, construction, mining, and waste treatment,” he pointed out.



According to Wanchoo, Saudi Arabia, through these mega projects and cities, faces a historic opportunity to lead the global transformation in renewable energy solutions, construction technologies, and modern industries compatible with the environment. OXAGON, the carbon emissions-free floating industrial city, will feature a port and a logistics hub. It will be a comprehensive cognitive city focused on robotics and artificial intelligence.



Wanchoo revealed that the production of green hydrogen at NEOM will start in 2026 with a capacity of 650 tons per day. This will be used in industries such as green steel and cement with lower carbon content, and the city will be run with 100 percent renewable energy. “OXAGON will be the industrial heart of the city of NEOM, according to a vision that aims to be the leading region for advanced clean industries, innovation, research, and supply chain platforms. This will be facilitated with its distinguished location on the Red Sea, through which about 13 percent of global trade crosses, as it will work to attract industries to build an export-based economy,” he said.



With regard to the living environment in the city, Wanchoo said that it will provide a unique experience for people who live and work there with the concept of quality of life, and it will be walkable within beautiful landscapes, water, and marine sports.

