Omantel hosted its inaugural virtual Demo Day to honour the graduation of five technology start-ups from their first Omantel Innovation Lab Accelerator Programme.

The 6-month Omantel Accelerator was established in 2021, as part of the Omantel Innovation Labs, to leverage Omantel’s expertise, partnerships, reach and access to technology to contribute to Oman Vision 2040 and promote innovation and entrepreneurship in new and emerging technology.

Developed in collaboration with Oman Technology Fund and Brinc, the programme offers complete support to selected entrepreneurs in order to ensure their scalability and stimulate technical growth in Oman. The Demo Day is a platform that allows entrepreneurs to showcase their solutions and engage with corporates, government organisations, and regional and global investors in order to expedite the adoption and expansion of their sustainable innovations on a local and regional scale.

The five start-ups that were showcased during the Demo Day were: Autoplant: An AI and IoT solution for the farming industry to improve agricultural decision-making; Lamma: Oman’s first super app, a unified communication platform with payment integration; Mamun: An embedded credit, payments and insurance platform; Kushk: A subscription-based tool that allows sellers in the GCC to easily set up digital stores and sell their products online; and Remedy: A platform that connects patients with clinics and therapists.

Senior Manager of Omantel Innovation Labs, Sayyidah Ghada bint Jaifar al Said, said: “We are excited to introduce our first cohort of the Omantel Accelerator, which brings together a diverse set of innovative Omani start-ups with huge ambitions. Their dedication to their solutions has been exemplary and we are so proud to have been part of their journey so far. We look forward to seeing their continued progress and success. We will continue our work in this area, as we seek to maximise our contribution to Oman Vision 2040 and promote innovation and technology entrepreneurship in the Sultanate of Oman.”

