Muscat – H E Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, addressed crucial areas related to the sultanate’s food and water security at the sixth regular session of the tenth term of Majlis A’Shura on Thursday.

The session aimed to evaluate the performance of the food and water security sector and its contribution to the sultanate’s GDP.

H E Habsi emphasised the ministry’s dedication to improving performance indicators across the agricultural, fisheries and water resources sectors through strategic planning and adoption of modern technologies.

This, he said, was in line with the objectives outlined in the tenth Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) and in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.

He highlighted significant achievements, including a notable increase in the total volume of food production from various sources. Production surged from 3.9mn tonnes in 2019 to 4.7mn tonnes in 2022, representing an average growth rate of 6.4%.

The total value of food production rose from RO958mn to RO1.261bn in this period, a growth of 9.6%.

H E Habsi underscored Oman’s remarkable progress towards achieving self-sufficiency, citing impressive figures such as a self-sufficiency rate of 151% in grains, 97% in dates and 88% in fresh milk. Other significant self-sufficiency rates include 77% in vegetables, 61% in poultry, 59% in table eggs, 44% in meat and 26% in fruits.

The minister also highlighted the substantial contribution of the agricultural and fisheries sectors to the GDP, reaching 2.1% in 2022. This contribution to the non-oil GDP surged to 3.5%, driven by remarkable growth rates of 11.4% and 12.4% in agricultural and fisheries activities for the years 2021 and 2022, respectively.

He reiterated the pivotal role of the private sector as a key partner in comprehensive development, emphasising the ministry’s efforts to empower it through active participation in various investment projects in agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture.

While committed to sustainable growth and economic diversification, the ministry remains steadfast in its pursuit of advancing national food security and driving economic prosperity in the sultanate, he added.

H E Habsi also shared details of positive developments in the country’s food security efforts, including significant growth in fish production, fish exports and livestock production. Initiatives like the wheat price stability programme and collaboration between public and private entities on projects such as establishing agricultural cities are contributing to further enhancing food security in the sultanate.

Additionally, the ministry actively monitors imported and exported food products and prioritises water resource management through dam maintenance, upkeep of traditional water channels and well rehabilitation. Rainfall enhancement efforts, including the establishment of 13 rain seeding stations across the sultanate’s mountain ranges, have contributed a 15-18% increase in rainfall in recent years.

