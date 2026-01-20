MUSCAT - The first symposium on the Security of Tourism Facilities, held under the auspices of Azzan bin Qasim al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism, emphasised the critical role of integrated security in enhancing Oman’s position as a safe and investment-attractive tourism destination.

Brigadier (Retd) Saeed bin Sulaiman al Asimi, CEO of Security and Safety Services, noted that tourism establishments are no longer merely service facilities but strategic components of national security and economic growth.

“Trust in the tourism sector is fragile amid global challenges. Resilient tourism facilities do not just prevent crises — they prepare for them efficiently and professionally,” he said, highlighting the importance of advanced security technologies, staff training, and clear emergency protocols.

Al Asimi stressed that security is now a strategic enabler of growth, contributing to operational excellence, improved visitor experience, and strengthened investor confidence. He also underlined the need for public-private partnerships, coordinated efforts, and information sharing, noting that the symposium exemplifies such collaboration.

The event featured four specialised seminars by international experts in security, risk management, and guest experience, demonstrating the shift from traditional hotel procedures to comprehensive strategic security systems that underpin tourism competitiveness, economic sustainability, and national security.

During the opening, symposium partners — including the Ministry of Labour, Oman Airports, Muscat Media Group, and Oman Tourism College — as well as local and international speakers Yousef al Mufraji from the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, Michael O’Neill, Calum Anderson, Kate Ansley, and Stephen Thompson, were honoured for their contributions.

Al Asimi also presented a commemorative shield to Azzan bin Qasim al Busaidy in appreciation of his patronage and support for enhancing tourism security standards.

The symposium outcomes are expected to inform national and international standards for tourism facility security, strengthen professional practices across the sector and reinforce Oman’s reputation as a safe, reliable, and investment-friendly destination for visitors and tourism operators alike.

