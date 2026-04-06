MUSCAT - North Al Sharqiyah Governorate posted robust growth in business activity in 2025, with new commercial registrations (CRs) rising by 25.2 per cent to 1,665, up from 1,330 in 2024. The total number of CRs in the governorate reached 19,996 by the end of the year, underlining sustained expansion across its economic base.

Abdul Aziz bin Naseeb al Arimi, Director of the Department of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion in North Al Sharqiyah, said the latest indicators reflect growing confidence among entrepreneurs and investors in the governorate’s business environment. He noted that the strong uptick in registrations, coupled with the performance of the construction sector, points to accelerating development momentum across various wilayats.

Al Arimi added that ongoing efforts to streamline procedures, expand digital services and strengthen support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are helping attract higher-quality investments while advancing sustainable economic development goals.

At the wilayat level, Bidiyah led new registrations with 531 CRs in 2025, followed by Ibra (298), Al Mudhaibi (289), Al Qabil (286), Sinaw (179), Wadi Bani Khalid (47) and Wadi Dima Wa’tayeen (35). The distribution highlights broad-based growth across the governorate, with activity concentrated in key population and commercial centres.

In contrast, completed commercial licences declined to 11,050 in 2025 from 13,447 in 2024, although the cumulative total rose to 34,865 licences. Similarly, licences completed automatically through digital systems fell by 17.1 per cent to 13,385, compared with 16,150 a year earlier, bringing the overall total to 43,731. The figures nonetheless indicate continued reliance on digital channels to facilitate licensing and business operations.

The construction sector emerged as a key growth driver. Licences for “general construction of residential and non-residential buildings” surged to 1,169 in 2025, compared with 412 in 2024 — a sharp increase of 183.7 per cent. The total number of licences in this activity reached 2,162, reflecting a pipeline of urban development and infrastructure projects across the governorate.

Industrial activity also remained steady, with 1,780 industrial licences recorded during the year, bringing the cumulative total to 7,726. The sector continues to support a range of productive activities, including building materials, handicrafts and SME-led manufacturing initiatives.

Foreign investment activity showed modest growth. A total of 28 new foreign investment registrations were recorded in 2025, raising the cumulative figure to 668. In addition, 40 investment licences were issued during the year, bringing the total to 394 licences.

Overall, North Al Sharqiyah’s economic trajectory in 2025 reflects a strengthening business environment, supported by rising registrations, sectoral expansion and ongoing policy measures aimed at enhancing competitiveness and investment appeal.

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