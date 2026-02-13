Muscat – Under the patronage of H E Sayyid Ibrahim bin Saeed bin Ibrahim al Busaidi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, and in the presence of several Excellencies, dignitaries, diplomats, and media representatives, Al Osool Hills officially launched its new residential project, “Golf Hills,” located in Muscat Hills, Al Irfan City.



The project represents a distinguished addition to the Sultanate of Oman’s real estate market and stands as a prominent architectural landmark directly overlooking the golf course. It is offered under a freehold ownership system for both Omani nationals and expatriates,

spanning a total land area of more than 11,000 sqm.



The launch of Golf Hills reflects Al Osool Hills’ vision of developing residential projects that combine refined architecture, strategic location, and a balanced lifestyle. The project has been

thoughtfully designed in harmony with its natural surroundings and expansive green landscapes, delivering a fully integrated residential experience in one of Muscat’s most prestigious destinations.



The development features a comprehensive residential community consisting of three upscale residential towers, forming a distinctive architectural landmark in the heart of Muscat Hills. The

project comprises 366 residential units, designed in a contemporary architectural style to offer a refined and elevated living environment.



Golf Hills offers a diverse range of residential options, including one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments. All units enjoy open and direct views of the golf course and

surrounding greenery, with carefully planned layouts that ensure privacy, comfort, and enhanced quality of life.



The project also provides a premium collection of lifestyle amenities and services designed to

elevate residents’ living standards, including:

● Infinity swimming pool overlooking the golf course

● Family swimming pool dedicated to families and children

● Modern fitness facilities

● Dedicated yoga and relaxation areas

● Landscaped outdoor walkways and green spaces

● Seating areas overlooking the golf course

● 24/7 security and guarding system



On this occasion, Hassan bin Mohammed Juma, Board Member of Al Osool Hills, expressed his pride in launching the project and reaffirmed the Board’s confidence in Al Osool Real Estate, the main developer responsible for marketing and managing “Golf Hills.”

He emphasized that Golf Hills builds upon the company’s strong track record in developing and marketing distinctive projects within Muscat Hills. He noted that the company’s developments

have attracted buyers from more than 50 countries, reflecting the confidence of both local and international investors in Oman’s real estate sector.



He further highlighted that the project presents a genuine opportunity for both residence and investment in a strategic, high-demand location. The Sultanate’s economic stability, progressive

freehold ownership regulations, and growing demand for high-quality residential developments in prime areas position Golf Hills as an attractive long-term investment opportunity with strong

value appreciation potential.



The launch of the project aligns with Al Osool Hills’ strategy to deliver sustainable real estate developments that contribute to strengthening Muscat Governorate’s position as a leading destination for residential living and property investment, further enhancing Oman’s appeal on both regional and international levels.

