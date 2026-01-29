Mered, a leading international real estate developer, has appointed Paris-based landscape architecture and urban planning practice Michel Desvigne Paysagiste (MDP) as landscape consultant for Riviera Residences, its landmark waterfront development on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi.

Designed by world-renowned architects Herzog & de Meuron, the Riviera Residences brings one of Europe’s most respected landscape studios to Abu Dhabi and marks a key construction milestone in one of the capital’s most anticipated residential projects.

Envisioned as a lush sanctuary within the city, Riviera Residences will boast more than 400 apartments and 11 exclusive villas, including sky villas, ocean villas, and a penthouse.

The development, which sits at the heart of one of the capital’s most dynamic districts, blends contemporary architecture with references to Abu Dhabi’s pearl-diving heritage, expressed through mother-of-pearl façades, refined interiors, and carefully curated amenities.

On the contract award, Mered CEO Michael Belton said: "MDP’s work is defined by depth, patience and an understanding of how places evolve over decades. Partnering with them represents an important step for Riviera Residences as we progress in its construction."

"Their approach strengthens the project’s design depth and reinforces our focus on quality of life, identity, and longevity. Landscape is central to how residents will experience this development, and MDP brings the rigour and sensitivity required to shape a waterfront community of lasting significance," he stated.

According to Mered, enabling works at Riviera Residences are now underway, with main construction set to follow.

Once completed, the development will stand as a landmark waterfront address that brings together architecture, landscape, and long-term residential value on Abu Dhabi’s evolving shoreline, stated the developer.

For Riviera Residences, MDP will develop a landscape strategy that supports Mered’s vision of a refined waterfront sanctuary, balancing structure and openness while responding to the climate, scale, and social life of Al Reem Island.

"Riviera Residences offers an opportunity to think about landscape as a lasting framework that structures daily life, movement, and long-term spatial character," remarked its Founder and Principal Michel Desvigne.

"Our role is to shape outdoor environments that mature over time, respond to climate and context, and establish a strong relationship between architecture, water, and public space within Abu Dhabi’s urban fabric," he added.

Located on Al Reem Island within Abu Dhabi Global Market, Riviera Residences sits at the heart of one of the capital’s most dynamic districts.

Residents will have access to multiple swimming pools, wellness and fitness facilities, indoor and outdoor yoga spaces, sports courts, family areas, and a waterfront promenade with cafés and dining overlooking the Azure Lagoon and Saadiyat Island.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

