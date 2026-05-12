MUSCAT - Having brought into operation its high-tech solar PV module manufacturing facility in Salalah Free Zone, the Advanced American Clean Energy Company (AACE) has unveiled plans for a major technological upgrade aimed at keeping pace with rapid advancements in the global solar industry.

According to a senior executive, AACE combines American engineering standards with advanced European automation to produce high-efficiency solar modules. The company is currently operating with an annual production capacity of 300 MW, with manufacturing focused on high-efficiency PERC (Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell) technology. These advanced solar panels enhance energy output by improving light absorption and reducing electron loss, thereby delivering higher efficiency than conventional solar cells.

“As part of our technology roadmap, AACE is actively preparing to transition towards TOPCon technology by the end of 2026, further enhancing module efficiency and performance. In parallel, we are investing in next-generation innovations such as back-contact and busbarless designs to remain aligned with global industry advancements”, said Khalel Khanshali Chief Operating Officer at AACE.

TOPCon technology improves solar cell efficiency through the use of a tunnel oxide and passivated rear contact that reduce energy loss and boost power output. Meanwhile, back-contact designs relocate electrical connections to the rear of the cell to maximise light absorption and improve performance, while busbarless configurations optimise current collection by reducing resistance and shading. Together, these innovations are helping drive the next generation of high-efficiency solar PV modules.

The executive noted that AACE’s operations are anchored by three core technological pillars designed to ensure Tier-1 quality standards. These include advanced Italian automation systems supplied by Italian manufacturer Ecoprogetti Srl for precision manufacturing and enhanced reliability, high-efficiency half-cut PERC solar cell technology for improved energy yield and heat performance; and stringent American engineering and quality-control standards backed by internationally recognised certifications for safety, durability and bankability.

“By combining American expertise, European manufacturing technology and Oman’s strategic location, AACE delivers a globally competitive and reliable solar product”, Khanshali said.

The company’s current product portfolio includes two high-performance photovoltaic modules — a 120 Half-Cut Cell Module rated at 455W and a 144 Half-Cut Cell Module rated at 545W — designed to meet a broad range of utility-scale and commercial solar project requirements.

While strategically positioned as an export-oriented manufacturer focused primarily on international markets, AACE also sees significant opportunities within Oman’s domestic renewable energy sector.

“As an Oman-based manufacturer, AACE is fully committed to supporting the Sultanate of Oman’s renewable energy transition. Our products are proudly manufactured in Oman and we stand ready to contribute to local solar projects aligned with national sustainability goals and energy diversification strategies”, Khanshali added.

“AACE represents a new chapter in Oman’s industrial and clean energy landscape. Our presence in Salalah Free Zone reflects a long-term commitment to building local manufacturing capabilities to global standards. As the world accelerates towards renewable energy, AACE is positioned to play a meaningful role — not only as a manufacturer, but also as a strategic contributor to the region’s energy future”, he said.

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