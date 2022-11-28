Kuwait has topped the list of investors in Jordan for the current fiscal year with investments worth KD 5.5 billion (US$ 18 billion), according to Aziz Al-Daihani, Kuwait’s ambassador to Jordan.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the Jordanian Businessmen Association, Al-Daihani said that 73 joint agreements have been signed by the two countries to enhance economic relations.

He lauded authorities in Jordan for facilitating a stable investment environment for Kuwaiti investors, and, at the same time, encouraged Jordanian businessmen to avail themselves of the investment opportunities in Kuwait.

He also outlined Kuwait’s role in supporting several humanitarian ventures and supported the efforts made by Jordan in trying to solve the refugee crisis in the region.

Meanwhile, Hamdi Al-Tabbaa, Head of the Jordanian Businessmen Association, said that several legislative measures that seek to prevent double taxation and protect mutual investments have enabled closer economic relations between the two countries. He added that Kuwait has been Jordan’s most important trade partner since 2001.

