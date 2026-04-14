MUSCAT - The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), represented by Invest Oman, has, since its launch three years ago, successfully reshaped the investment promotion landscape in the Sultanate of Oman. This has been achieved by transitioning from a traditional promotional model to a unified institutional framework that efficiently manages the investor journey and enhances Oman’s attractiveness for high-quality investments, in line with the objectives of the 10th Five-Year Plan and Oman Vision 2040.

These transformations come within the context of a rapidly evolving economic landscape, supported by high-level directives focusing on improving the business environment, simplifying procedures, strengthening the role of the private sector and developing legislative and regulatory frameworks to reinforce Oman’s position as a stable and attractive investment destination.

Investment has undergone a qualitative shift from a fragmented, multi-entity approach to a unified national model under Invest Oman at the MoCIIP. It now serves as an integrated government gateway for strategic investments, bringing together public and private entities within a single ecosystem that manages the investor journey from initial inquiry, through evaluation and negotiation, to implementation and expansion. This has helped unify communication channels with regional and international investors.

Economic indicators confirm that foreign direct investment (FDI) stock in the Sultanate of Oman reached approximately $78.78 billion by Q2 2025, clearly reflecting a more mature phase in the national investment attraction cycle. This phase is based on deepening value-added, strengthening investments linked to supply chains and future industries; and reflects growing confidence in the investment environment.

Since its inception, Invest Oman has focused on strengthening key investment enablers, particularly improving the business environment, streamlining procedures, reducing administrative complexities and enhancing transparency. These efforts are supported by a fully integrated digital ecosystem, including a multilingual website and a digital platform that allows investors to track procedures clearly, alongside aftercare services to ensure the sustainability of projects.

Invest Oman has also worked on structuring ready investment opportunities based on comprehensive studies and aligning them with market needs. Since its launch, the investment map has included 75 opportunities, of which 30 were introduced in 2025. The platform currently features 51 ready-to-invest opportunities across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, renewable energy, the digital economy, tourism, logistics, mining and healthcare.

On the implementation side, institutional integration involving more than 20 public and private entities has contributed to creating a unified working environment that enables investors to complete their procedures through a single point of contact. This has reduced the need to move between entities, accelerated processes and improved efficiency. Investor Relations Managers and the National Negotiation Team have also played a key role in managing major projects, helping to speed up decision-making and convert opportunities into actual projects.

These efforts have delivered tangible results, including the localisation of around 40 investment projects across various sectors, in addition to the signing of 14 projects in 2025 with a total value of approximately RO 1.6 billion. A further 8 projects were signed through the National Negotiation Team, valued at around RO 2.6 billion. Over 55 projects benefitted from the fast-track pathway and services were provided to over 3,500 global investors, demonstrating the effectiveness of the ecosystem in converting opportunities into operational projects.

At the sectoral level, the industrial sector, particularly manufacturing and advanced technologies, led in attracting investments, followed by the food security sector. There has also been notable growth in renewable energy investments, including solar panel manufacturing projects, reflecting Oman’s shift towards a green economy and enhanced sustainability. The pharmaceutical industry, as well as logistics and tourism sectors, have also emerged as key areas for project localisation.

In terms of the geographical distribution of investments, this reflects the depth of economic relations and integration within value chains, particularly in industry, energy, and logistics. At the same time, Oman is adopting an open approach to diversifying global partnerships, supported by active economic diplomacy, including the activation of the Omani Trade Office in the United States to attract high-quality investments in advanced technology, renewable energy and the digital economy.

On the legislative front, the establishment of the Court of Investment and Commerce, has enhanced the efficiency of the judicial system and expedited dispute resolution, increasing confidence and legal certainty. This is complemented by the Golden Residency Programme, which offers long-term residency of up to 10 years, enhancing investor stability and encouraging expansion.

These achievements align with the goals of the 10th Five-Year Plan, which focuses on economic diversification, stimulating foreign direct investment and empowering the private sector. Invest Oman has served as an execution tool to translate policies into tangible projects and link strategic planning with measurable outcomes.

Ibtisam bint Ahmed al Farooji, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Investment Promotion, affirmed that the achievements over the past three years reflect Oman’s transition to a more mature phase in managing its investment promotion ecosystem. She noted that the focus is now on the quality of investments, their economic impact and building long-term partnerships that support the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

She added that the MoCIIP’s approach has improved the investor journey, reduced processing times, enhanced the efficiency of handling applications and developed aftercare programmes to ensure the sustainability and expansion of projects within the Sultanate of Oman. It has also strengthened Oman’s image in international investment discourse by presenting a model based on transparency and results.

Looking ahead, during the 2026–2028 period, Oman aims to attract high-quality investments focused on advanced industries, tourism, the digital economy, logistics and food and pharmaceutical security. These efforts are expected to maximise value-added, facilitate knowledge transfer and create sustainable employment opportunities.

After three years since its launch, the MoCIIP confirms that Invest Oman has successfully evolved from a promotional platform into a fully integrated execution ecosystem. It now represents a key pillar in enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy and serves as an effective platform for transforming investment opportunities into productive projects, supporting sustainable development and reinforcing Oman’s position as a promising investment hub at both regional and international levels.

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