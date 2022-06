RIYADH – Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan said on Wednesday that Gulf Cooperation Countries are united on their position on Ukraine.



He added that the Kingdom is keen to support all efforts to reach a just political solution in Yemen.



“The Gulf position on Iran must be united by its call to abide by international law.”



