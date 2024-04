Russian peacekeepers have begun withdrawing from Nagorno-Karabakh following Azerbaijan's recapture of the disputed territory from Armenian separatists last year, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

Asked about reports in Azerbaijani media that Russian forces had begun leaving positions held as part of a Moscow-brokered 2020 peace deal between Baku and Yerevan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Yes, that's true."