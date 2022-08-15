RIYADH - Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, has extended sincere condolences to Egypt on Sunday's tragic church blaze which left scores of worshipers dead and several others injured in Giza Governorate.

In a press statement on Sunday, Dr. Al-Hajraf expressed sympathy with the Egyptian government and people over the tragedy, wishing a quick recovery for the wounded.

The Egyptian Health Ministry announced earlier that 41 people were killed and 14 others were injured in the huge fire that erupted in Abu Sifin Church in Giza during a Sunday mass.