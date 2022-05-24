ABU DHABI - Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received Hannah Neumann, Chair of the Delegation for Relations with the Arab Peninsula (DARP) of the European Parliament, who is currently visiting the UAE.

During the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening cooperation and the partnership between the UAE and European Union (EU) member countries in various areas, most notably parliamentary, political, economic and cultural.

Ghobash welcomed the DARP delegation, stressing that its visit will encourage convergence and consultations on matters of mutual concern, and explore the UAE's achievements in the areas of economic diversification, sustainability, climate change, women’s and youth empowerment, and humanitarian work.

"The visit comes a few days after the passing of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who led the country’s political empowerment," Ghobash said, commending the joint statement of the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) about their strategic partnership, to strengthen their relations.

During a time when some countries are seeking to intervene in the internal affairs of the region’s countries, the UAE has been keen to maintain security, peace and stability, and promote the values of tolerance and coexistence, Ghobash added. The signing of the Abraham Accords between the UAE and Israel was aimed at increasing stability and achieving development in the region.

The UAE is keen to continue providing humanitarian assistance and ensuring a political settlement in Yemen, he stressed, adding that the country's stance regarding the Ukrainian crisis focuses on providing humanitarian assistance to civilians.

Neumann offered her condolences to the UAE’s leadership, government and people on the passing of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, and congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, noting that she shares the same vision of tolerance, peace, and stability as the UAE.