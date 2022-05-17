ABU DHABI - Education is a key foundation in President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s vision to achieve sustainable development, as well as for the post-oil era.

Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Hammadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Performance Improvement, said President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed’s support for education is not limited to establishing a vision and ideas. It also includes monitoring and conducting field visits, launching distinguished initiatives, honouring outstanding students and issuing directives aimed at advancing scientific development.

He then highlighted President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed’s role in enriching references and supporting the education sector, which underscores the importance of education to his vision.

He ordered the allocation of AED6 million to buy books and educational materials as part of the showcasing of 500,000 book titles at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2021.

He also pointed out the President’s keenness to establish the Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Teacher. The award has enlarged its scope to include 13 countries and highlights the value of teachers and the award’s mission, enabling them to perform their national duties to prepare a generation equipped with knowledge and skills.

He then noted President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed’s directives to improve the skills of students and create a motivating environment to achieve an educational renaissance, adding that the UAE is characterised by its cultural identity and traditional ethical values.

His vision includes promoting academic and ethical values among children and the youth, as ethics are a key element in comprehensive development.

"We are proud of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed’s vision and decisions, which have boosted all levels of education as part of a future strategy, along with his keenness to establish the Institute of Applied Technology – Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Institute for Vocational Education, and the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, as well as to encourage the best universities in the world to open branches in Abu Dhabi, such as Sorbonne University and New York University, and increase the number of students enrolled in graduate programmes," Al Hammadi said in conclusion.