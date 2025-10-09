The Dubai real estate sector’s upward trajectory over the last five years is highlighted by a new market report today (October 9) which points towards long-term stability and sustainable growth for investors.

Over the first nine months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2021, real estate sales soared by 379.9 %. in value from AED104 billion ($28.3 billion) to AED499 billion ($135 billion). Transaction volume also jumped by 266% from 43,200 to 158,400.

The dramatic upward curve for the January-September period culminated in a 32.4 % increase in total sales value and a 20.6 % rise in transactions over the last 12 months alone.

A market study from fäm Properties shows that average overall monthly real estate sales rose sharply from 14,600 transactions worth AED41.89 billion for the first nine months in 2024 to 17,600 deals amounting to AED55.46 billion this year.

Average sales values and volumes were also up for each of the apartment, villa, commercial and plot sectors compared with the same period last year.

Data from DXBinteract shows this as a consistent pattern of strong year-on-year growth across all sectors since 2021.

"During this period, property values have grown faster than the number of deals in all segments, highlighting strong all-round market momentum," said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties. "Rising prices are driving much of the market’s growth, which is especially encouraging for investors," he stated.

"While apartment sales still dominate, there have been exceptional gains in both value and volume across all asset classes. This balance highlights the market’s depth and resilience, underpinning the long-term stability and sustainable growth that investors are seeking," he noted.

Over the last five years, apartments showed the biggest growth in value between January-September, climbing by 451.7 % from AED43.6 billion to AED 240.5 billion since 2021. Transaction volume also rose sharply, by 339% from 28,100 to 123,400, said the developer in a statement.

Villas saw a 302% leap in total value to AED162 billion, while also increasing by 144.3% in volume to 27,600 transactions, it added.

