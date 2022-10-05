Dubai - Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), the DFF hosts the inaugural ‘Dubai Future Forum’, the world’s largest gathering of futurists, at the Museum of the Future on 11 and 12 October 2022.

The Forum brings together more than 400 of the world’s leading futurists, experts, top officials, and innovators, in addition to over 45 international organizations specialized in designing the future of different key sectors to discuss, debate and predict the future trajectory of the world.

Through 30 sessions over the course of two days, the participants will focus on four main themes, namely the Future of our World, Mitigating Existential Risk through Foresight, Value and Humanity, and Hedging our Bets through Foresight.

Hosting the Dubai Future Forum is a testament to Dubai’s efforts in fostering collaborations and attracting global experts to analyze and anticipate the future and the opportunities and challenges it withholds. The Forum supports the unique visions that has the potential to draw a clearer picture of the most impactful future transformations and ways to prepare for them.

Throughout the two day event, the Forum will discuss diverse key topics for governments, economies and societies. It will enrich the dialogue between the participating experts and help them exchange ideas and define global trends that will reshape the vital sectors for a better future for humanity.

Through the Dubai Future Forum, DFF aims to support the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a global destination for future experts and a knowledge hub for foresight in cooperation with key partners including governments, global organizations, startups, and entrepreneurs from the UAE and globally.