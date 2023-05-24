DUBAI - Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment, Khalid Al Falih, said that the kingdom viewed the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as a common market and that competition between the member states was good for the bloc as a whole.

"If there is a competition within states in the GCC, I think it is for the good of all the GCC," Al Falih said at the Qatar Economic Forum, organised by Bloomberg.

"But the combination of size, vision and quality matters and Riyadh has all of the above and plus more," he said.

(Reporting by Clauda Tanios and Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alex Richardson)