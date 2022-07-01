SHARJAH - The Department of Agriculture and Livestock Resources (DALR) signed a cooperation agreement with Jenaan Investment LLC to operate the wheat farm project in the Mleiha area, in the presence of Dr. Khalifa Musabeh Al Tunaiji, Head of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock Resources, and Mohammed Al Falasi, CEO of Jenaan Investment Co.

Al Tunaiji stated that the agreement is one of the most important undertaken by the department. Establishing a model farm for wheat cultivation in Mleiha is among the most significant sustainable projects as it provides job opportunities and supports producers, he added.

Speaking exclusively to "Sharjah 24", Al Tunaiji confirmed that the design of the farm is completely based on the latest engineering and scientific foundations. It will become a model farm for cultivating wheat as directed by H.H Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Jenaan Investment Co., headquartered in Abu Dhabi, invests in diversified types of agri-related projects playing a major role in the food security plan of the Abu Dhabi Government. The company has extensive agricultural experience in the cultivation of wheat and many types of crops.