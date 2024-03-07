BAHRAIN will continue achieving its goals in the coming years due to 25 years of diligent work, His Majesty King Hamad has said.

He was speaking at a special ceremony at Sakhir Palace, marking the Silver Jubilee of his reign.

“Despite the serious crises the world is going through, Bahrain will overcome all challenges, thanks to the discipline and wise actions of its people,” His Majesty said yesterday.

He stressed that Bahrainis will be protected from all evils thanks to their strong faith, commitment to their traditions and patriotism.

Upon arrival at Sakhir Palace, the artillery fired 25 rounds to salute the King, who was accompanied by a constellation of cavalry.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, senior Royal Family members, Parliament and Shura Council chairmen, ministers and senior state officials attended the celebration.

The King headed to the main podium, and inspected the guard of honour. After that, the Silver Jubilee flag-raising ceremony began.

The attendees congratulated His Majesty on the occasion and praised the landmark achievements attained by the Bahraini people thanks to the sound royal approach, earning the kingdom regional and global respect.

The King thanked the well-wishers for their sentiments and sincere supplications on the national occasion.

Verses from the Holy Quran were recited, and then Al Fateh Grand Mosque imam and Puisne Justice at the Court of Cassation Shaikh Adnan Al Qattan read a prayer.

He also wished Bahrain and its people ever-lasting stability and unity.

Earlier, His Majesty and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister exchanged cables of congratulations, marking the occasion.

HRH Prince Salman reaffirmed his commitment to advancing progress and prosperity for the present of Bahrain and its future, in line with the vision and aspirations of the King for the nation and its people.

His Majesty was also congratulated by Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, his wife and Supreme Council for Women president. She recalled the greatest moments in the modern history of Bahrain, when the vision of the King synergised with the will of the people of Bahrain, to mobilise the efforts and build a prosperous and stable nation.

The King was also congratulated on the occasion by ministers, senior government officials, military officers, ambassadors and dignitaries.