BAHRAIN is powering ahead with major infrastructure projects to cater to its future needs, Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa has said.

The Deputy Premier highlighted the unprecedented development of electricity and water services in the kingdom over the past two decades as he inaugurated the Khalifa Town Water Distribution Station yesterday.

“The remarkable development achieved by the electricity and water sector is a reflection of the fast-paced growth experienced by Bahrain under the follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister,” he said during the inauguration held in conjunction with the kingdom’s celebration of the Silver Jubilee of His Majesty King Hamad’s reign.

The Deputy Prime Minister underlined Bahrain’s pioneering development strides to ensure sustainability of its infrastructure and boost its capability to meet housing, industrial, commercial and investment requirements.

“We rely on strategic visions to secure water and energy resources and deliver services according to the best practices and standards and through the use of the latest equipment and technologies,” he said.

Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) president Kamal Ahmed said the Khalifa Town Water Distribution Station, which was funded by the Saudi Fund for Development as part of the Gulf Development Programme, was implemented at an overall cost of around BD13 million to provide water services.

He pointed out that the station is the first of its kind and will be operated at peak time with solar energy as part of EWA’s endeavours to adopt sustainable energy solutions and cope with the goals of clean energy.