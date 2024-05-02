A first-of-its-kind report by Heriot-Watt University and Aurora50 sheds light on the current state of women’s representation on boards of publicly traded companies across the GCC.

The ‘GCC Board Gender Index Report 2024’ reveals that while the region has some way to go, countries like Bahrain are making strides towards gender diversity in corporate leadership.

The report establishes a baseline for future measurement, with data collected annually from all GCC stock exchanges. This will allow researchers to track progress and identify opportunities for improvement.

Key findings show that as of January 2024, women hold 5.2 per cent of board seats across the GCC’s 752 publicly listed companies. The UAE leads the region with 10.8pc female board representation, followed by Oman (5.8pc), Bahrain (5.5pc), Kuwait (5pc), Saudi Arabia (2pc), and Qatar (1.8pc).

Diversity

“We are excited to present data that showcases the growing diversity of listed company boards in the GCC, with Bahrain emerging as a promising player,” said Shaikha Shamma bint Sultan Al Nahyan, co-founder of Aurora50.

She emphasised the importance of diversity at the top, stating, “A diverse board creates a diverse, inclusive organisation...With such transparent data now available, the need for a strong pipeline of female talent becomes clear.”

Professor Heather McGregor, provost and vice-principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai, highlighted the report’s significance for future research. “The absence of a single, accessible data source motivated this collaboration,” she said. “This report provides a comprehensive baseline to measure and celebrate future progress.”

The findings suggest that while the GCC is at an early stage of gender diversity in boardrooms, countries like Bahrain are taking concrete steps to bridge the gap. The report serves as a valuable tool for stakeholders to track progress and advocate for increased female representation in corporate leadership positions across the region.

