Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms under President Bola Tinubu have set the stage for increased trade financing and cross-border investment flows, as Zenith Bank Plc expands its international footprint with the opening of a new branch in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Representing the President at the inauguration, Minister of State for Finance, Taiwo Oyedele said the expansion reflects the impact of policy measures aimed at improving macroeconomic stability, enhancing the investment climate, simplifying the tax system and strengthening Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

According to him, these reforms are positioning Nigeria as a more competitive destination for global capital, while enabling domestic financial institutions to scale internationally and facilitate cross-border transactions.

President Tinubu also congratulated Zenith Bank’s board, management and staff on the milestone, describing the expansion as a strong vote of confidence in Nigeria’s financial system and its global competitiveness.

He further commended the United Kingdom and the city of Manchester for sustaining economic partnership with Nigeria.

Oyedele noted that the bank’s entry into Manchester aligns with broader efforts to deepen Nigeria–UK economic ties, particularly in trade, investment and diaspora engagement.

“The opening of this branch creates new channels for trade financing, investment flows and cross-border financial services, further strengthening the long-standing relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom,” he said.

The development comes as President Tinubu undertakes a historic state visit to the UK, the first by a Nigerian leader in nearly four decades, signalling renewed commitment by both countries to strengthen economic and strategic cooperation.

Industry stakeholders at the event said the expansion underscores the growing maturity of Nigeria’s banking sector, with institutions becoming better capitalised, technologically advanced and increasingly global in outlook.

Zenith Bank’s move into Manchester is also seen as strategic, given the city’s status as one of the UK’s fastest-growing economic hubs, offering opportunities in innovation, enterprise and industrial development beyond traditional financial centres like London.

Oyedele added that Nigerian banks are evolving into key facilitators of global capital, playing a critical role in linking international investors with domestic opportunities.

The ceremony was attended by top government officials, regulators and financial sector leaders from both Nigeria and the UK, including founder and chairman of Zenith Bank Group, Jim Ovia, and Group Managing Director/CEO, Dame Adaora Umeoji.

Analysts say the expansion sends a positive signal to global investors that Nigeria is open for business and ready to deepen partnerships, particularly as reforms continue to reshape the country’s economic landscape.

The Manchester branch is expected to boost diaspora banking services, enhance trade financing capabilities and support increased investment flows between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, reinforcing the role of Nigerian banks in global finance.

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