The Nigerian Institution of Marine Engineers and Naval Architects (NIMENA) has called for increased investment in indigenous technical capacity and innovation as Nigeria looks to harness the economic potential of its maritime sector.

The National Chairman of NIMENA, Engr. Dr Eferebo Sylvanus, made the call during the Plug and Play x NIMENA Innovation Night held in Singapore as part of the Singapore Maritime Week, a global gathering of maritime industry leaders, policymakers, and investors.

Speaking at the event, Sylvanus said Nigeria must transition from being a passive participant in the global maritime industry to becoming a competitive force, stressing that local capacity development is critical to achieving that goal.

He urged stakeholders to adopt the Triple Helix model, which integrates government, industry, and academia, as a framework for driving sustainable innovation and growth within the sector.

Sylvanus pointed to Singapore’s success as a leading global maritime hub, attributing it to consistent policy implementation, strong collaboration between institutions, and industry-driven innovation.

“Nigeria does not lack potential; what is required now is structured execution,” he said, adding that aligning policy, talent, and partnerships could transform the maritime sector into a major contributor to economic growth.

Nigeria’s blue economy, which spans maritime logistics, offshore energy, fisheries, and marine technology, is increasingly seen as a key frontier for diversification away from oil dependence.

However, Sylvanus warned that structural challenges, including weak infrastructure, over-reliance on foreign expertise, and fragmented policy execution, continue to limit progress.

Central to his message was the concept of “technical sovereignty,” which he described as essential for long-term economic independence.

“We cannot continue to build critical sectors on imported expertise alone,” he said, calling for the development of indigenous systems in vessel classification, marine engineering standards, and maritime technology innovation.

Industry stakeholders at the event echoed similar concerns. Participants highlighted the need for structured investment frameworks and risk management systems to attract capital into maritime innovation, particularly in emerging areas such as clean energy and digital shipping solutions.

The event also underscored the importance of academia in driving industry growth, with experts calling for stronger links between research and real-world applications. Talent development and digital skills were identified as critical to improving Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global maritime ecosystem.

Sylvanus further advocated deeper international collaboration, proposing partnerships between Nigeria and Singapore in areas such as joint research, talent exchange, and start-up development.

The Innovation Night featured start-up pitches and investor engagements, providing a platform for emerging maritime and technology ventures to showcase solutions and secure partnerships.

According to analysts, Nigeria’s ability to unlock its blue economy potential will depend largely on how quickly it can build local expertise, strengthen regulatory frameworks, and attract investment into critical infrastructure.

With growing global interest in maritime trade, offshore energy, and digital logistics, stakeholders believe Nigeria has an opportunity to position itself as a regional hub, provided it can address longstanding structural bottlenecks and execute reforms effectively.

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