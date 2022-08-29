Director of Investment Promotion, Media and Communication at the Jordan Free Development Zones Group (JFDZG) Amjad Widyan met with Sundan’s Ambassador to Jordan Anwar Fadlallah to discuss deepening cooperation and joint economic integration through twin projects between Jordanian and Sudanese free zones.

On the sidelines of the “Strengthening Joint Arab Economic Cooperation” Exhibition in Amman, they also discussed allocating a warehouse for medical equipment and supplies for Sudan in the free zone at Queen Alia International Airport.

They also focused on activating the memorandum of understanding signed by the two sides as well as establishing joint investment projects in Sudan, and using Jordanian free zones as accredited training centres.

Widyan and Fadallah highlighted the importance of creating an attractive investment environment, and promoting agricultural investment opportunities in Sudan amid the current global food crisis to achieve food integration.

Widyan expressed appreciation of Ambassador Fadlallah's endeavours to strengthen bilateral ties, enhancing joint cooperation and Arab economic integration. The Sudanese ambassador lauded JFDZG’s organisation of the exhibition.

