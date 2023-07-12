Ghana's consumer inflation edged up again to 42.5% in annual terms in June from 42.2% in May, driven partly by higher food inflation, data from the statistics service showed on Wednesday.

The West African nation is trying to emerge from its worst economic crisis in a generation and is restructuring its debt.

Inflation accelerated slightly in May from 41.2% in April, after declining for four consecutive months from a more than two-decade high of 54.1% in December.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $3 billion support package for Ghana and said last month that its economy was showing

signs of stabilisation

.

Authorities asked the IMF for help in July last year after rampant inflation spurred street protests. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie and Maxwell Akalaare Adombila; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alexander Winning)



