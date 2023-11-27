Ghana's central bank on Monday held its main interest rate at 30.0% after annual inflation slowed for the third month in a row in October.

The West African cocoa, gold and oil producer is in talks with bilateral and commercial creditors to restructure its debts amid its worst economic crisis in a generation.

Ghana's inflation slowed to 35.2% on a year-on-year basis last month, from 38.1% in September and 40.1% in August. The Bank of Ghana targets inflation of 8% with a margin of error of 2 percentage points either side of that. (Reporting by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alexander Winning)



