Ghana's consumer inflation slowed slightly to 23.2% year on year in February from 23.5% in January, the statistics service said on Wednesday.

The cocoa-, gold- and oil-producing West African country is battling to emerge from its worst economic crisis in a generation characterised by acute financing pressures, a drop in its cedi currency and high inflation.

It is restructuring its debts and supported by a $3 billion loan programme from the International Monetary Fund.