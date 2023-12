Ghana's consumer inflation slowed to 26.4% year on year in November from 35.2% in October, the statistics service said on Thursday.

The cocoa, gold and oil-producing country facing its worst economic crisis in a generation is in talks with bilateral and commercial creditors to restructure its debts.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie and Maxwell Akalaare Adombila; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning)