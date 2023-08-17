The recent trend towards short-lived investment for extraction of limited fossil energy does not secure Africa’s energy future and development. Civil society organisations on the continent have identified this is as a major concern for Africa, especially in light of recent developments of putting the interests of foreign entities ahead of those who live with the impacts of climate change. In response to this, and as African leaders meet in Kenya for the Africa Climate Week, over 300 CSOs in Africa have petitioned President William Ruto of Kenya to reshape the agenda to advance Africa’s interests and priorities.

Kenya will be hosting Africa Climate Week from September 4 to 8. It will be attended by African Heads of State to set the climate agenda for Africa in preparation for the United Nations Climate Ambition Summit in New York on September 20, and climate negotiations in Dubai at UNFCCC COP 28, from November 30 to December 12.

In a statement, the organisations noted that African governments have a critical role in advancing the low-carbon, clean energy future by setting the conditions to attract domestic and international investors and partners. This summit has the potential to affirm African leadership on a transition away from fossil fuels towards African energy security and development through clean energy, leading towards COP28.

In a virtual briefing set for Thursday (today) CSOs represented by Lorraine Chiponda of the Movement of Movements and Dont Gas Africa, Zimbabwe; Nnimmo Bassey of Home of Mother Earth Foundation and Oil Watch Africa, Nigeria; Wangari Muchiri of Africa Wind Power/ Global Wind Energy Council, Kenya and Ibrahima Thiam, Rosa-Luxemburg-Stiftung Afrique de l’Ouest, Senegal are set to discuss about energy policies and leadership, adverse community impacts of fossil fuel expansion, African energy access issues and stranded assets from short-term investment.

