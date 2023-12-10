The United Arab Emirates has established a high-ambition approach during its hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), seeking to include everyone, and focusing on finding effective solutions to climate change.

The country has succeeded in bringing the world together and mobilising efforts at this prominent global event, based on the belief that climate change is an existential issue for humanity, and that everyone has a role to play in building stable, prosperous societies and ensuring a sustainable future for many generations to come through collective work.

Shamsa Abubakar Fadhil, a Kenyan peace mediator and community mobiliser, Known as ‘Mama Shamsa’, during her participation at COP28, said, "The UAE is hosting an exceptional edition of the Conference of the Parties, characterised by its inclusivity. For example, the conference is witnessing the establishment of a Faith Pavilion for the first time in the history of COPs. Everyone from all religions participates in presenting their visions and ideas about the issue of climate change, and speaks with one voice to protect the planet."

Thanking the UAE for inviting her to attend COP28, Mama Shamsa expressed her pride in being present at Expo City Dubai to participate in this prominent global event. The UAE's invitation reflects the country's commitment to engaging everyone in the path of addressing climate change.

Shamsa Abubakar Fadhil is being recognised for nurturing youth in her home country and saving young people from lives of violence, crime, and extremism, by providing them with counseling, care, and training.

Mama Shamsa is a strong supporter of the UAE's approach to climate change. She believes that the UAE's focus on inclusivity and cooperation to finding solutions that will work for everyone. She is also a strong advocate for the values of human fraternity, which she believes are essential to building a more sustainable and equitable future.