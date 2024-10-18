AL AIN - The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) launched today the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Research Programme to support the "Plant the Emirates" initiative.

This programme aims to raise awareness among UAEU students and the community regarding the United Nations SDGs while providing seed funding for students to support research initiatives that develop resilient, inclusive, and sustainable solutions under faculty mentorship.

Prof. Ahmed Alraeesi, Acting Vice Chancellor of UAEU, said, "Through the SDGs Research Programme, we aim to empower our students to lead innovative research initiatives that align with the 'Plant the Emirates' initiative. Our goal is to foster sustainability, enhance climate resilience, and build stronger communities through research that directly addresses the pressing challenges we face."

He highlighted that the "Plant the Emirates" initiative serves as a crucial platform for students and researchers to explore sustainable agricultural practices and contribute to environmental conservation.

"In the first cycle of this call, we intend to support and fund 25 student research projects and provide them with the needed resources to drive impactful solutions," Prof. Alraeesi stated.

The 2024/2025 cycle of the SDGs Research Programme will focus on encouraging student-led research initiatives that directly align with the "Plant the Emirates" initiative, which aims to revitalise and stimulate the agricultural sector in the UAE.

By leveraging advanced technologies, such as AI, drones, and the IoT, research efforts can enhance the efficiency of this initiative.

Submitted Proposals should directly connect with the "Plant the Emirates" initiative and align with the SDGs number SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

Each research team will consist of four undergraduate students and one faculty member serving as the Principal Investigator (PI).