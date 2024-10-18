ABU DHABI - Following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and under the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the “Initiatives of His Highness the President of the United Arab Emirates” committee has approved a package of dams and water canals in various areas of the country.

These efforts aim to enhance the UAE's strategic water infrastructure, aligning with the objectives of the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 by boosting the capacity of water installations.

The committee announced plans to construct nine new water dams, expand two existing ones, and build a number of embankment barriers. These measures will strengthen infrastructure to cope with climate change and increase water reserves by collecting rainwater and floodwaters, with a storage capacity of up to 8 million cubic metres.

The projects will be completed within 19 months, along with the construction of nine water canals, approximately 9 kilometres in length, to mitigate the impact of water flow from rainfall in certain residential areas.

The committee stated that the projects will be carried out in 13 residential areas, including Shis and Khor Fakkan in the Emirate of Sharjah, Masfout in the Emirate of Ajman, Sha'am and Al Fahleen in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, as well as Mohamed bin Zayed City and the areas of Hail, Qidfa, Murbeh, Dadna, Al Seeji and Ghazimri in the Emirate of Fujairah.