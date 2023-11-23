DUBAI -- Charity Musila, Kenya's Alternate Representative to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), called for adopting measures promoting private investment in sustainable aviation fuel production in Africa.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels (CAAF/3), Musila emphasised Kenya's long-standing involvement with ICAO and industry partners on sustainable aviation fuel since the 2018 feasibility study in Kenya, which yielded encouraging results.

Musila reported 11 viable raw materials for sustainable aviation fuel in Kenya and highlighted the country's active participation in the supply chain. Stressing the need for collective action, she underscored the importance of collaboration between nations and ICAO to ensure no country, especially those in Africa, is left behind in the pursuit of sustainable aviation fuel production.

Participating in events like the ICAO's ACT-SAF programme, Musila sees an opportunity to establish networks supporting research and development globally. She emphasised that funding is the next crucial step and called for policies reducing investment risks to attract private sector involvement.

Affirming the private sector's crucial role, Musila concluded, "While there is no specific timeline for sustainable aviation fuel production in Kenya, the country is confident in contributing to the global effort."