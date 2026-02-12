Suez Canal Bank logged EGP 6.421 billion in net profits after tax in 2025, up 13.02% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 5.681 billion, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 8.70 last year, versus EGP 7.70 in 2024.

Net interest income climbed to EGP 8.642 billion from EGP 5.540 billion.

Suez Canal Bank reported total assets amounting to EGP 270.122 billion at the end of December 2025, compared to EGP 180.190 billion a year earlier.

In the first nine months of 2025, the net profits of Suez Canal Bank hiked by 61.78% YoY to EGP 5.050 billion from EGP 3.121 billion.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).