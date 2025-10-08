SHARJAH – Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) achieved exceptional financial and operational performance across all its activities during the first nine months of 2025, with a net profit after tax of AED 1.1 billion, representing a 24% increase compared to AED 891.3 million for the same period in 2024.

Remarkably, the profit earned in just nine months already exceeds the total net profit recorded for the entire year of 2024 (AED 1.05 billion after tax).

Core income continued to strengthen, with income from investments in Islamic financing and sukuk growing by AED 158.3 million, or 5.8%, reaching AED 2.9 billion in the first nine months of 2025, compared to AED 2.7 billion in the first nine months of 2024.

Meanwhile, total distributions to depositors and Sukuk holders amounted to AED 1.7 billion, compared to AED 1.6 billion, reflecting the Bank's stability in net income and its ability to balance financing growth with an equitable profit distribution mechanism that aligns with Sharia principles.

The bank said the results reaffirm its solid fundamentals and prudent risk-management approach, ensuring steady earnings performance and long-term value creation in a challenging operating environment.

Sharjah Islamic Bank continues to emphasise the diversification of its revenue base, as evidenced by a significant growth in the net fee and commission income which rose sharply by 67.5% to AED 486.9 million in the first nine months of 2025, up from AED 290.7 million in the first nine months of 2024. As a result, the Bank recorded total operating income of AED 1.8 billion, an increase of AED 231.5 million, or 14.3%, compared to AED 1.6 billion in the same period last year.

This performance highlights SIB’s ability to sustain healthy top-line momentum in a dynamic operating environment, driven by prudent balance-sheet management, disciplined execution, and a diversified income base across key economic sectors.

Total general and administrative expenses for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to AED 619.0 million, an increase of 16.2% compared to AED 532.8 million in the same period of 2024. This rise is mainly attributed to the Bank’s continued investment in human capital, technology, and operational infrastructure to support business expansion and improve customer service.

Despite the increase in expenses, the Bank's net operating income before impairment provisions reached AED 1.2 billion, compared to AED 1.1 billion in the first nine months of 2024, reflecting a 13.4% increase, which shows the Bank's ability to absorb cost pressures while maintaining stable profitability, reinforcing its operational efficiency and disciplined cost management.

SIB recorded net impairment provisions of AED 11.9 million during the first nine months of 2025, compared to AED 100.6 million in the same period of 2024, reflecting a marked turnaround driven by substantial recoveries from legacy non-performing exposures, alongside continued prudence in credit risk management.

This improvement played a key role in supporting the 24% growth in net profit after tax, which reached AED 1.1 billion, up from AED 891.3 million in the same period last year. These results reaffirm the effectiveness of SIB’s recovery-led risk mitigation strategies and its unwavering commitment to maintaining asset quality and financial resilience.

On the balance sheet side, total assets increased by AED 7.4 billion, or 9.3%, to reach AED 86.6 billion as of September 30, 2025 compared to AED 79.2 billion at the end of the previous year. This is backed by increase in total investments in Islamic financing to AED 43.7 billion, compared to AED 38.1 billion at the end of 2024, marking a 14.7% increase.

Customer deposits amounted to AED 54.6 billion, compared to AED 51.8 billion at the end of the previous year. As a result, the financing to deposit ratio stood at 80.0%, compared to 73.6% at the end of the previous year.

The Sharjah Islamic Bank continued to maintain a strong liquidity ratio of 21.0% of total assets, amounting to AED 18.2 billion, compared to 21.6% at the end of the previous year.

The bank has maintained sustainable growth, which was reflected in increase in the return on assets and return on equity also increased, reaching 1.78% and 17.03%, respectively, compared to 1.44% and 12.76% for the previous year.