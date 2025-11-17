Arab Finance: B Investments Holding (BINV) reported an 86.51% year-on-year (YoY) plunge in consolidated profit attributable to the parent company during the first nine months of 2025, according to the financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 16th.

The company’s consolidated profit excluding minority interest dropped to EGP 190.439 billion in the nine months to September 30th from EGP 1.412 billion in the same period of a year earlier.

Furthermore, the standalone net losses after tax hit EGP 10.075 million in the period from January 1st to September 30th, versus net profits totaling EGP 865.493 million in the same period last year.

Established in 2006, B Investments is an Egypt-based private equity firm and growth capital investor that brings a wealth of expertise to actively create value in its portfolio companies.