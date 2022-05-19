Oman-based Alargan Towell Investment Company is set to start work on Phase One of its mixed-use development, Al Nakheel Integrated Tourism Complex (ITC), featuring international hotels, residential villas and townhouses in addition to a lagoon promenade, traditional souq and an aqua park, said a report.

To be developed in three phases over nine years, the project will include an artificial lake covering 35,000 sq m and an entertainment centre as well as an aqua park, said a Oman News Agency report.

The complex is being developed in a mixed-use resort style with a host of leisure amenities including a lagoon promenade, three international hotels with a total of 530 keys as well as residential properties - with a mix of 259 villas, 55 townhouses, 266 apartments and three serviced apartments buildings with 476 units.

It will also boast commercial properties including a traditional mixed-use souq and a shopping mall, it stated.

Alargan Towell Investment Company said the Al Nakheel ITC project will be ready in 10 to 15 years offering a total of 1,436 residential apartments, villas and town houses to both citizens and expatriates, said the ONA report.

Speaking at the Phase One launch, the Omani developer said the scope of work includes construction of a crystal lagoon along with other recreational facilities, a 188-key four-star hotel and a traditional souq in addition to several apartments and residential villas as well as internal roads and other infrastructure works.

The launch event was attended by Minister of Heritage and Tourism Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi along with senior officials of Alargan Towell Investment Company including Murtadha Ahmed Sultan, a primary investor in the project, Khaled Al Mashaan, CEO and Vice-Chairman of Alargan International Real Estate Company and Mohammed Moosa Al Abri, CEO of Al Nakheel project.

"The project aligns with the ministry’s plan to build a diversified tourism sector that meets the needs and requirements of the domestic and regional tourism industry," remarked Al Mahrouqi.

It will enhance competitive capabilities of the country, combining natural, historical, cultural, heritage and social elements that are unique to the Gulf region, he added.

According to Sultan, the project aims to strengthen infrastructure of the tourism sector, increase the number of hotel rooms, create rewarding employment opportunities for Omanis, and achieve other goals that are related to the development of the tourism sector in the sultanate in line with Oman Tourism Strategy 2040.

On the upcoming project, Abri said: "It aims to create a tourist destination in Barka that is attractive to citizens, residents and tourists visiting Oman."

"In addition to the Crystal Lagoon and its other design characteristics, the Al Nakheel ITC project will be distinct from other ITC projects by virtue of reasonable pricing of residential units which will be within the reach of citizens and residents alike," he added.

